Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov compared Western countries to Hitler, and Russians to Jews.

He made such a comparison during a press conference, Censor.NET reports with reference to the Russian mass media.

"Just as Napoleon mobilized practically all of Europe against the Russian Empire, as Hitler mobilized and captured, put most of the European countries under the gun and threw them against the Soviet Union, now the USA has formed a coalition of almost all Europeans who are part of NATO and EU members, with the same task - the final solution of the "Russian question".

Just as Hitler wanted to finally solve the "Jewish question", now if you read Western politicians, not only from Poland and the Baltics but also much more conscious, they unequivocally say that Russia must suffer a strategic defeat," Lavrov said.

He also complained that political scientists in some publications are thinking about the "decolonization of Russia" because "it is hindering them."

This is not the first such statement by Lavrov. In the spring, he compared Zelensky with Hitler because of "Jewish blood". The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel then reacted sharply to Lavrov's remarks and summoned the Russian ambassador to the country to express his protest.