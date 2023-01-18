Over past day, marines destroyed 12 invaders, self-propelled artillery gun "Nona", IFV, command and staff vehicle, - Navy. INFOGRAPHICS

The military units and units of the Marine Corps Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are part of the groups, continued to perform tasks related to repelling full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, yesterday, January 17, marines destroyed IFV and 9 occupants.

"Artillery military units and units of the Marine Command of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on the invaders, as a result of which the Nona self-propelled artillery gun, a command and staff vehicle, and 3 Russian soldiers were destroyed. The final losses of the enemy are being specified," the message says.

