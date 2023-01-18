Tragedy in Brovary: as of 2:00 p.m., 14 dead have been identified, 1 of them is child. Fate of one child is unknown (updated)

As of 14:00, as a result of the fall of the rotorcraft in Brovary, 14 dead people were found, including 4 children and 9 people who were on board.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Emergency Service.

"25 people were injured (including 11 children), who were hospitalized (information is being clarified). Search and rescue operations are ongoing by the units of the State Emergency Service in the building of the National Medical Center, the fate of one child remains unknown," the report says.

Psychologists of the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 51 persons. 65 people and 12 units were involved from the State Emergency Service. techniques, including canine calculation.

The MOG of the State Emergency Service is working at the scene of an emergency.

We will remind, on the morning of January 18 in Brovary, an aircraft crashed into a social infrastructure facility. Later it became known that the rotorcraft fell near a kindergarten and a residential building.

Later it became known that the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs died as a result of the plane crash. Currently, 14 dead people are known, three of them are children. 25 people were injured.

