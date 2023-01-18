Latvia will send Stinger air defense systems, helicopters, drones and ammunition to Ukraine

Latvia will send a new package of military aid to Ukraine, including Stinger anti-aircraft missile systems, helicopters, drones and ammunition.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Delfi

This week, Defense Minister Inara Murnietse visited Ukraine as part of a working visit, where she met with Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov in Kyiv. During the meeting, the ministers discussed in detail the effectiveness of the support already provided by Latvia and the planned deliveries of military support to Ukraine.

"During the conversation with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, I confirmed the unwavering support of the government and the people of Latvia to Ukraine in this terrible war. In the near future, we will send new batches of military support to Ukraine - Stinger anti-aircraft missile complexes, helicopters, machine guns with ammunition, and unmanned aerial vehicles. Latvia will continue training soldiers of the Armed Forces of different levels this year, it is planned to increase the intensity of training and train at least twice as many Ukrainians as we did in 2022," Murnietse said after the meeting.

In November of last year, the Ziedot.lv fund launched the "Good News" fundraising campaign. During the two months of the campaign, 439,768 euros were donated, which will go towards the purchase of Latvian-made military equipment and equipment.

On January 25, in the building of the 19th combat support battalion of Zemessardze in Ulbroka, an event will be held to send the first batch of equipment.

It will be attended by Minister of Defense Inara Murniece, Ambassador of Ukraine to Latvia Oleksandr Mishchenko, former commander of the National Armed Forces of Latvia Raymond Graube, head of Ziedot.lv Ruta Dimanta, representative of LV-Teh Ugis Svirido, representative of Global Wolf Motors Klavs Ashmanis, and representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense reported at the beginning of January that the support that Latvia provides to Ukraine amounted to 0.93% of GDP, or more than 314 million euros. Of this amount, approximately 300 million euros is military support provided by the Latvian government to Ukraine, and the rest is funds donated by Latvians.

Latvia's military aid to Ukraine consists of ammunition, anti-tank weapons, Stinger anti-aircraft missile systems, unmanned aerial vehicles, self-propelled howitzers, helicopters, fuel, individual equipment, dry rations for soldiers, and other necessary items.