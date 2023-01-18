Klymenko will perform duties of Minister of Internal Affairs - government’s decision

The government appointed Ihor Klymenko as the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs - Head of the National Police of Ukraine and entrusted him with the duties of the Minister of Internal Affairs.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"After the discussion with the Parliament, there will be a submission for the appointment of a new head of the department. The Ministry of Internal Affairs is one of the key links of the security of our country, and therefore the necessary protocols are used to maintain the controllability of all processes," the message reads.

We will remind, on the morning of January 18 in Brovary, an aircraft crashed into a social infrastructure facility. Later it became known that the rotorcraft fell near a kindergarten and a residential building.

Later it became known that the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs died as a result of the plane crash. Currently, 17 dead people are known, three of them are children. 29 people were injured.

