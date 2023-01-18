Canada will provide Ukraine with 200 Senator armored personnel carriers

During her visit to Kyiv on January 18, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand announced the transfer of 200 additional Senator armored personnel carriers to Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the website of the Canadian government, the new package of military aid corresponds to a specific request of Ukraine. APCs are purchased from the Canadian company Roshel. The aid is valued at more than $90 million and is part of the additional $500 million in military aid to Ukraine announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in November 2022.

It is noted that the Senator armored personnel carriers are modern maneuverable and easily adapted additionally protected vehicles on which weapons can be installed. They allow safe transportation of personnel and equipment, as well as medical evacuation.

Read more: As result of Russian missile attack on house in Dnipro, 17 people remain missing, 12 bodies, and body fragments have not been identified