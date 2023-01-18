According to updated information, 14 dead people were found in Brovary, including 1 child, - State Emergency Service

The State Emergency Service specified that as of 3:00 p.m., 14 people had died as a result of a helicopter crash in Brovary (not 17, as previously reported. - Ed.).

"Aviation disaster in Kyiv region (as of 3:00 p.m.). According to detailed information, after identification, 14 dead people were found at the place of the helicopter crash, including 1 child and 9 people on board. 25 people were injured (11 of them children), who were hospitalized in hospitals (the information is being clarified). Search and rescue operations are ongoing by units of the State Emergency Service in the building of the National Medical Center," the message reads.

We will remind, on the morning of January 18 in Brovary, an aircraft crashed into a social infrastructure facility. Later it became known that the rotorcraft fell near a kindergarten and a residential building.

Later it became known that the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs died as a result of the plane crash. Currently, 17 dead people are known, three of them are children. 29 people were injured.

