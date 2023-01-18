If we want to achieve peaceful solution through negotiations tomorrow, we must provide Ukraine with more weapons today - Stoltenberg

The Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, repeated the call to increase the supply of weapons to Ukraine, because the "turning point in the war" has come.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to Euro Integration, Stoltenberg said this in an interview with the Reuters agency on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"This is a turning point in the war and the need for a significant increase in support for Ukraine. If we want to achieve a peaceful solution through negotiations tomorrow, we must provide more weapons today," he explained.

The NATO Secretary General also confirmed that consultations are ongoing between the Alliance countries regarding the provision of tanks to Ukraine. At the same time, he welcomed Britain's decision to send its Challenger 2 tanks to Kyiv.

According to Stoltenberg, Ukraine needs more air defense systems and armored vehicles, as well as ammunition, spare parts, and maintenance capabilities to ensure that existing weapons continue to function.

He said the situation on the fighting fronts had stabilized in recent weeks, but the continued fierce fighting in the eastern city of Bakhmut demonstrated the importance of providing more weapons to support Ukraine.

"President Putin shows no signs of readiness for peace, so he must realize that he cannot win on the battlefield," Stoltenberg added.