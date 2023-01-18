Russians are concentrating their main efforts on conducting offensive operations in Bakhmut direction, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on January 18, 2023.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In the evening summation, it is noted: "The three hundred and twenty-ninth day of the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

During the day, the enemy carried out 22 airstrikes and carried out more than 50 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

The threat of Russian air and missile strikes remains high throughout Ukraine.

The enemy does not give up its intentions to capture the Donetsk region within the administrative borders. The main efforts are concentrated on conducting an offensive in the Bakhmut direction. Conducts unsuccessful offensive actions in the Avdiivka direction. In addition, he is trying to improve the tactical position in the Lyman direction. In the Zaporizhzhia direction, he carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Orihiv and Huliaipole. The enemy is defending in the Kupiansk, Novopavliv, and Kherson directions.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no offensive groups of the enemy have been detected. Joint exercises of the Air and Space Forces of the Russian Federation and the Air Force and Air Defense Forces of the Republic of Belarus are ongoing on the territory of the Republic of Belarus. Practical tasks on the interaction of air and ground components in offensive operations are being worked out.

The areas of the settlements of Rivne and Novodmytrivka in the Sumy region and Budarka, Zemlianka, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Ternova, Chuhunivka, Novomlynsk and Dvorichna in the Kharkiv region were hit by mortar and artillery fire.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy shelled the districts of Petropavlivka, Kislivka, Ivanivka, Krokhmalne, Synkivka, Berestove, and Tabaivka in the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, Druzheliubivka in the Kharkiv region and Novoiehorivka, Nevske, Chervonpopivka, and Dibrova in the Luhansk region came under fire.

Areas of 13 settlements were affected by fire in the Bakhmut direction. Among them are Verkhnokamianske, Bilohorivka, Vesele, Soledar, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, and Druzhba of the Donetsk region.

Avdiivka, Vodiane, Nevelske, Heorhiivka, Mariinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region were shelled in the Avdiivka district.

On the Novopavlivka direction, Velyka Novosilka, Zolota Nyva and Vuhledar of the Donetsk region came under enemy fire.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, more than 15 settlements were affected by artillery fire, in particular, Vremivka and Novopil in Donnechyna and Orihiv, Poltavka, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Stepove, Kamianske and Plavni in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the regions of Antonivka, Berehove, Vesele, Fedorivka, Lviv, and Kherson were hit by rocket launchers and barrel artillery. Civilians suffered again.

Russian occupying forces do not stop looting in the temporarily occupied territories. Thus, in the settlements of Hornostaivka, Kairy, Bratoliubivka, and Nyzhni Sirohozy of the Kherson region, the occupiers, moving in groups of 10-15 people, search the empty homes of local residents and take away all household appliances and furniture.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 13 strikes on enemy concentration areas and 3 strikes on the positions of its anti-aircraft missile systems.

In addition, our defenders shot down an enemy Ka-52 helicopter and an experimental Russian reconnaissance UAV "Merlin-VR".

At the same time, units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit 1 control point, 1 area of concentration of the occupiers' manpower and 1 electronic warfare station.