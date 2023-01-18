It is necessary to increase aid to Ukraine, within "several months or weeks" there will be decisive moment in war, - Duda

Polish President Andrzej Duda calls on partners and allies of Ukraine to continue increasing military aid to Ukraine, noting that within "several months or weeks" there will be a decisive moment in the war.

"I'm afraid that right now, maybe within a few months, maybe weeks, there will be a decisive moment in this war. And this moment will be the answer to the question: will Ukraine survive or not," Duda said at the World Economic Forum in Davos (Switzerland) on Wednesday, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

He emphasized that the weapons provided to Ukraine are still not enough, as the Russian army continues to build up forces and is likely preparing for a new offensive. In particular, Duda emphasized the need to provide the Ukrainian army with modern tanks and missiles.

"That is why it is critically important at the moment to send additional military support," the head of the Polish state urged.

The president added that he knows and understands Ukraine well, which "wants to become part of the Western community, part of the Western security zone." "They want to be members of the EU, members of NATO, but first of all they want to survive," he said.

Duda emphasized that "we need to help them".