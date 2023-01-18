New US aid package to Ukraine will include Stryker armored vehicles, artillery and ammunition - Politico

The new package of US military aid to Ukraine, which is expected to be one of the largest, will include Stryker armored fighting vehicles, as well as additional artillery and ammunition.

The United States is reportedly preparing to announce a new aid package on Friday, when the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meets at the Ramstein military base in Germany.

According to two Politico sources, the package could include several Stryker eight-wheeled armored fighting vehicles, as well as small-diameter ground bombs that have a range of about 160 kilometers.

The package is unlikely to include Abrams tanks, the main battle tank of the US Army, as previously reported. Politico's interlocutors also reject the possibility of transferring long-range systems such as ATACMS.

The White House has not yet approved the aid package, which is still being finalized and could change this week.

According to Politico, this Friday's Ramstein meeting promises to be one of the most significant, as it will focus on how to prepare Ukraine for the next difficult months of fighting.

It is worth noting that the Biden administration's total military assistance to Ukraine amounts to about $25 billion, of which more than $24 billion has been provided since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022.

