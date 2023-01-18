US sees no signs that Belarus is preparing to invade Ukraine - White House

U.S. intelligence has no confirmation of plans or readiness of Belarusian forces to enter Ukraine and continues to monitor joint exercises between Belarusians and Russians in Belarus.

This was stated on Wednesday during a telephone briefing by the representative of the White House National Security Council, John Kirby

"I will tell you that we have not yet seen any indication that Belarus has any intentions, plans, or is organizing to enter, physically penetrate the territory of Ukraine to help Russian forces in Ukraine," the White House official said.

In response to journalists' questions about the close interaction between Russian and Belarusian forces and Poland's concerns in this regard, Kirby said that the American side "shares" these concerns.

"It is clear that Belarus has provided significant geographic support to Russia, while Russia continues to strike Ukraine from Belarusian territory," Kirby emphasized.

At the same time, he noted that the United States is closely following the joint exercises of Belarus and Russia and is monitoring the situation "as before."

At the same time, the White House representative also noted that the strategic goal of these exercises remains uncertain and may consist of both a demonstration of force and the practice of specific operations in the context of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

