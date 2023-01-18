Putin is preparing for long war, we must support Ukraine as long as necessary - NATO

Russian President Vladimir Putin may be preparing for a prolonged war against Ukraine, so it could be a difficult year.

This was stated by NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană at a meeting with the Chiefs of Staff of the Alliance, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to 24 channel.

He called for supporting Ukraine as long as necessary, as Putin is preparing for a long war.

Several factors point to this, including the mobilization of more than 200,000 Russians, an increase in the production of their own weapons, and an increase in arms purchases from other countries, including Iran.

