Germany may agree to give Ukraine Leopard tanks if US sends Abrams - Süddeutsche Zeitung

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is allegedly ready to transfer Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine, but on one condition - if the United States provides Ukraine with its Abrams main battle tanks.

This is reported by the German edition Süddeutsche Zeitung, referring to Scholz's conversation with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday, January 17, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to hromadske.

As a reminder, 12 European countries have German-made Leopard tanks, but they need Berlin's permission to transfer the equipment to Ukraine.

On January 18, the European Parliament called on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to make it possible to supply Ukraine with German Leopard battle tanks.

Read more: Scholz on transfer of Leopard tanks to Ukraine: We never do anything by ourselves