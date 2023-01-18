Russian army suffers from lack of ammunition and morale, while Ukraine needs military and economic assistance, - US intelligence chief Gaines

Russia has faced significant challenges: ammunition, supplies, morale, exhaustion, and some discord in the leadership.

This is how US Director of National Intelligence Evril Gaines described the situation of the Russians in connection with their war against Ukraine during her speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 18, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to Voice of America.

"There is no doubt that it is in the interest of all of us to support Ukraine as much as we can," Gaines said in her speech to the World Forum.

She also added that the war was expected to slow down in the winter, but fierce fighting continued on the front lines. According to her, the armies of both countries face many challenges. "It is extremely important for Ukraine to receive the necessary military and economic assistance to continue what they are heroically doing now," the head of the US national intelligence said.

