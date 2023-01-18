Biden Administration is considering helping Ukraine to advance on Crimea - The New York Times

According to The New York Times, the Biden administration is beginning to recognize the need to provide Kyiv with the ability to strike at Russian targets in occupied Crimea, even if such a move would increase the risk of escalation.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to LIGА.

Previously, the US had ruled out providing Ukraine with weapons capable of hitting targets in occupied Crimea. The newspaper writes that the position softened when the Biden administration concluded that if the Ukrainian military could show Russia that its control over Crimea could be threatened, it would strengthen Kyiv's position in any future negotiations.

In addition, fears that the Kremlin would use tactical nuclear weapons in retaliation have faded, U.S. officials and experts said, although they warned that the risk remains.

The newspaper writes that the Biden administration is now considering one of its boldest moves yet - helping Ukraine to militarily de-occupy the peninsula. However, President Biden is not yet ready to provide Ukraine with the long-range missile systems that Kyiv will need to strike Russian targets on the peninsula, the NYT article says.

Read more: Movement of resistance against occupation in Crimea is unprecedented, people are actively transmitting information about location of Russian troops, - OC "South"