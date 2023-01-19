US hopes new military aid will change war dynamics in Ukraine - Pentagon
The United States is seeking to change the dynamics of the war in Ukraine with new tranches of military aid, a U.S. Department of Defense spokesman said at a briefing on January 18.
As informs Censor.NЕТ with reference to Radio Svoboda, this is stated by Reuters.
The official said that with the recently announced assistance, Washington aims to change the dynamics of the protracted war and "almost frozen front line" in Ukraine. According to Reuters, the Pentagon hopes that strengthening the capabilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces will give Kyiv a new boost in its confrontation with Russian troops.
