Russia keeps 5 missile carriers in Black Sea, total salvo is 36 missiles, - Navy. INFOGRAPHICS
11 ships of the Russian Federation are on combat duty in the Black Sea, of which 5 are Kalibr missile carriers.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Armed Forces Navy.
As of 01/21/2023:
- 11 enemy ships are on combat duty in the Black Sea, 5 of them are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles, the total salvo is 36 missiles;
- in the Sea of Azov, the enemy continues to control sea communications by keeping 2 ships on combat duty;
- in the Mediterranean Sea - 10 enemy ships, 5 of them carrying "Caliber" cruise missiles, a total salvo - 72 missiles.
