About UAH 4 billion are "sawed off" on agreement on supply of products to military worth UAH 13 billion. Either Reznikov denies or resigns, - Shabunin

It is about feeding in 2023 military units stationed in Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, and Cherkasy regions far from the contact line.

This was announced by the head of the Anti-Corruption Center Vitaliy Shabunin, Censor.NET reports.

"Reznikov buys food for the military 3 times more expensive than the retail prices of Kyiv supermarkets. About 4 billion are "sawed" on a deal worth 13 billion UAH," Shabunin wrote.

According to the documents, the Ministry of Defense contracted eggs for UAH 17 per piece, while the retail price in a store in Kyiv is now about UAH 7 per piece. Potatoes were ordered at UAH 22 per kilogram, while the retail price in the store is UAH 8–9.

"This contract in the amount of 13 billion hryvnias was concluded by Reznikov with a typical corruption "pad" Active Company LLC. The company has a charter capital of one thousand hryvnias and is registered at the mass registration address in Kyiv. In 2021, the tax authority canceled its VAT certificate (due to the lack of deliveries and failure to submit declarations)", Shabunin noted.

And the agreement was signed on behalf of the MoD by the director of the state procurement department, Bohdan Khmelnytsky. He was searched in the summer in connection with the embezzlement of $580,000 in ammunition for the military.

"Then it should be like this:

or Reznikov refutes the journalists' information by publishing this contract with normal prices.

or Reznikov publishes his resignation letter. There is no third option," Shabunin wrote.