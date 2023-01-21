Head of defense committee of Bundestag Zimmerman criticized Scholz for decision not to provide tanks to Ukraine

The head of the defense committee of the Bundestag, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmerman, criticized the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, for refusing to grant permission for the transfer of tanks to Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the publication ZDF.

As Strack-Zimmerman noted, because of Scholz's position regarding the transfer of tanks, one gets the impression that Germany is not helping Ukraine in the war with the Russian Federation.

"History is looking at us, and Germany, unfortunately, has once again demonstrated its inability. The way German Chancellor Olaf Scholz communicates on this topic with the public is simply a disaster. On the one hand, Germany provides large-scale aid to Ukraine, but due to the lack of a decision on battle tanks it creates a different impression," Strack-Zimmerman said.

She emphasized the need to grant permission to Germany's partners to transfer tanks to Ukraine.

"There are almost 3,000 Leopard 2 tanks in Europe. Even if you put only a small number of them, it would be a real sign," Strack-Zimmermann is convinced.