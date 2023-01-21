Largest medical evacuation was carried out from Kherson to Lviv region, - PO

For the evacuation of elderly patients, 26 ambulances were involved.

As Censor.NET informs, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced this on Telegram.

"All the patients are elderly people who were in medical facilities in Kherson and the surrounding area. They were brought to Lviv region by a special train," he noted.

Tymoshenko thanked the specialists of the Lviv Regional Center of Emergency Aid and Disaster Medicine and their colleagues from Poland, who promptly met the patients and referred them to the medical facilities of our region for further treatment.

In addition, he thanked the Doctors Without Borders organization for escorting people from Kherson region to Lviv region.

