Raising topic of threat of attack by Belarus is psychological pressure on Russian Federation, - Defense Intelligence

Raising the topic of the threat of an attack on Ukraine by Belarus is a Russian information and psychological operation (IPSO).

Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, expressed this opinion on the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Conceptually inciting the topic of the threat of an immediate military threat from Belarus, as the Defense Intelligence has already informed, it is actually the Russian IPSO. Of course, we know everything about the dictator Lukashenka, about the regime in Belarus. But there are objective things: the number of groups, the readiness of forces and means, and other points that allow us to assert that, as of today, there is no threat from Belarus of a full-scale ground operation, its participation on the side of Russia," Yusov said.

Read more: About UAH 4 billion are "sawed off" on agreement on supply of products to military worth UAH 13 billion. Either Reznikov denies or resigns, - Shabunin

According to him, if the situation changes, there will be relevant information. "Even in the event of a change in the situation, Ukraine is ready and has worked out all the scenarios. It is in the interests of Putin and the so-called Russian Federation to push the issue from Belarus as much as possible. But even dictator Lukashenko does not play it very well. We recently saw how he led the laurel by the nose during the meeting, on the one hand, he told how he loves Putin, and on the other hand, he said that he does not see a threat from Ukraine, and that Ukraine is holding on. That is, dictator Lukashenko does not want to take suicidal actions," said the representative of Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense.

At the same time, answering a question about whether the Russian Federation really uses railway tanks to secretly transfer its servicemen to the territory of Belarus, he noted that there was various information on this matter. "Since the Rashists do not treat their soldiers like people, they can transport them not only in gasoline trucks, but also in other capacities intended for other liquids, for example," Yusov said.