Defense Intelligence explained what preparation of Russian Federation for long war means: "Putin’s goals remain unchanged - genocide and destruction of Ukrainian state"

Preparing for a long war, the Russian Federation realizes the failure of its plan to quickly seize Ukraine.

Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, stated this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Ukraine is liberating and will continue to liberate its territories. Yes, it will be difficult, but less inevitable. Of course, the help of our partners and allies plays an extremely important role. At the same time, there are constant contacts, communications, consultations with our partners - and NATO member states, and with other governments and organizations. Believe me, there is an absolutely adequate and sober assessment of the situation and adequate and sober tasks for the Ukrainian defense forces, and an understanding of what we can do. So we can really liberate our lands," Yusov said.

Read more: Raising topic of threat of attack by Belarus is psychological pressure on Russian Federation, - Defense Intelligence

At the same time, he admitted that the liberation of the territories comes at a "great price", counter-offensive operations are really difficult.

At the same time, according to the representative of the Defense Intelligence, Russia's preparation for a long-term war means understanding that the enemy's plan to quickly seize Ukraine is impossible.

Yusov once again emphasized that Putin's goals remain unchanged - a genocidal war, the destruction of the Ukrainian people and the state.