Russian occupiers continue offensive attempts in Bakhmut and Zapizhzhia directions, increasing use of aviation, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on January 21, 2023.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the evening report it is noted: "The threat of launching strikes using ground and air-based missiles and kamikaze drones remains throughout Ukraine.

During the day, the enemy carried out 26 airstrikes and 15 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

The enemy does not give up his invasion plans, he concentrates his main efforts on attempts to completely occupy the Donetsk region. He led unsuccessful offensive actions in the Avdiivka direction. Continues offensive attempts in the Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhia directions, increases the intensity of the use of aviation. In other directions - leads the defense.

No offensive groups were detected in the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions. Units of territorial troops are moving to Belarus. In order to maintain the army in readiness for use, the deadline for checking the combat readiness of the armed forces of Belarus has been extended once again. This time until January 30. The threat of provocative border armed incidents remains.

The Republic of Belarus continues to provide comprehensive support to Russian aggression. In addition to joint exercises, training of Russian units continues on the territory of Belarus.

The enemy does not stop artillery fire along the entire line of contact. The areas of the settlements of Bachivsk and Volfyne of the Sumy Region, as well as Veterynarne, Kozacha Lopan, Strelecha, Krasne, Staritsa, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Budarky, Kolodiazne and Novomlynsk in the Kharkiv Region were affected by the enemy's mortar and artillery fire.

In the Kupiansk direction, the areas of Sinkivka, Kucherivka, Pishchane, Krokhmalne, Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Vyshneve, and Pershotravneve of the Kharkiv region and Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region were hit by shelling from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy shelled the Novoiehorivka, Makiivka, Ploshanka, Nevsky, Chervonpopivka, Dibrova, and Serebriansk forests of the Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the positions of our troops in the areas of more than 25 settlements were hit by fire. Among them are Verkhniokamianske, Vyimka, Bilohorivka, Blahodatne, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Bila Hora, Diliivka, Druzhba and Zalizne of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region came under enemy fire.

In Novopavlivka - Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, and Velyka Novosilka of the Donetsk region were shelled.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, more than 25 settlements were affected by artillery fire. In particular, these are Vremivka and Novopil in Donetsk region and Olhivske, Huliaipole, Charivne, Novodanilivka, Kamianske, and Plavni in Zaporizhzhia.

In the Kherson direction, the occupiers again shelled Vesele of the Zaporizhzhia region and Kozatsk, Novoberislav, Tiahinka, Tokarivka, Sadove, Naddniprianske and Kherson from the entire range of artillery.

The enemy is strengthening the control of the civilian population in the temporarily captured territories of the Kherson region. In particular, it is trying to create a database of the places of residence of civilians, threatening to cut off electricity, under the guise of implementing an "electricity saving program", the so-called "authority" is taking coercive measures to sign the "act of confirmation of the actual place of residence of a citizen".

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 13 strikes on enemy concentration areas and 2 - on the positions of his air defense systems. Our artillery also hit the area where the invaders were concentrated."