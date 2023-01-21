Defense Intelligence on Milli’s prediction of difficulty of winning war in 2023: Ratings remain unchanged. We can indeed liberate our lands

Ukrainian intelligence estimates about the possibility of winning the war in 2023 remain unchanged, and Ukraine has a sober and adequate understanding of the situation and its capabilities.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Andriy Yusov on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

At the briefing following the results of the eighth meeting in the Rammstein format, the head of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley, said that it will be "very, very difficult" for Ukraine to expel the Russian invaders in 2023.

"The assessments that were given (by Ukrainian intelligence. - Ed.), they remain unchanged. There are tasks and, despite their complexity, the Ukrainians liberate their own territories at a great cost," said Yusov.

Commenting on Milli's assessments, he recalled that at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, many did not predict that Ukraine would survive at all, and later many did not believe that it would be possible to liberate a significant part of the occupied territories, including Kherson.

"Ukraine is liberating and will continue to liberate its own territories. Yes, it will be difficult, but it is inevitable," Yusov said.

He emphasized that Ukraine is in constant contact with partners, NATO member states and other governments and organizations.

"Believe me, there is an adequate and sober assessment of the situation, adequate and sober tasks for the Defense Forces and an understanding of what we can do. So, we can really liberate our lands," said the representative of the Defense Intelligence.