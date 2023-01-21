During January 21, Russian occupiers carried out 26 airstrikes and 15 shelling from multiple rocket launchers, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published information on Russian shelling of the territory of Ukraine during January 21, 2023.

The message states: "During the day, the enemy carried out 26 airstrikes and 15 attacks from rocket salvo systems."

It is also reported that the threat of launching strikes using surface- and air-based missiles and "kamikaze drones" remains throughout Ukraine.

