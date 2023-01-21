ENG
During January 21, Russian occupiers carried out 26 airstrikes and 15 shelling from multiple rocket launchers, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published information on Russian shelling of the territory of Ukraine during January 21, 2023.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The message states: "During the day, the enemy carried out 26 airstrikes and 15 attacks from rocket salvo systems."

It is also reported that the threat of launching strikes using surface- and air-based missiles and "kamikaze drones" remains throughout Ukraine.

