Butusov on detention of acting Minister Lozynskyi for bribery: Such a shameful and cynical crime should lead to resignation of government

Verkhovna Rada should consider this issue at an extraordinary meeting and determine fate of government run by bribe-takers.

It was stated by Editor-in-Chief of Censor.NЕТ Yuri Butusov in Facebook.

"Today, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau detained Vasyl Lozynskyi, acting Minister of Community and Territorial Development, on a $400,000 bribe. The case against the "Servant of the People " was initiated on September 26, 2022. This is the largest civil servant detained for bribery while performing his duties since Ukraine's independence," Butusov wrote.

According to Butusov, Lozynskyi is considered to be a close person to Ukrainian Prime Minister Shmyhal, through whom some personal issues with the head of the government can be resolved.

He believes that one of the largest corruption scandals in the history of the Ukrainian government is beginning, as such a shameful and cynical crime should lead to the resignation of the current government.

"If there is no immediate action by the government and the president who handpicked this government, if the Servant of the People party does not condemn the actions of its representative, this can significantly undermine the credibility of our state and government during the war and when receiving large tranches from international partners. Many international tranches that go to the Ministry of Regional Development may be suspended, so the government must act immediately," Butusov is convinced.

