Documents for Lozynskyi’s dismissal are being prepared, - Ministry of Infrastructure on official’s detention

The Ministry of Infrastructure, in response to detention of Vasyl Lozynskyi, acting Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, said it was preparing to dismiss official.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in in the official Facebook of the Infrastructure Ministry.

The statement reads: "Today it became known about the detention of Vasyl Lozynskyi, acting Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, for embezzlement of budget funds.

According to media reports, NABU conducted searches and detained the Deputy Minister. The Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine is providing full cooperation to the investigation.

Vasyl Lozynskyi will be dismissed from his position. The relevant instruction to prepare the necessary documents has already been issued by Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov."

As reported Censor.NЕТ earlier, Acting Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Vasyl Lozynskyi had been detained by NABU on receiving a $400,000 bribe.

