Russian occupants shelled Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery. One of enterprises was destroyed

On Saturday, January 21, Russian terrorists shelled Marhanets community in Dnipropetrovska oblast.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Telegram by the head of Nikopol RMA Yevhen Yevtushenko.

"During the day, the Russian army used MLRS and cannon artillery to shell the Marhanets territorial community. As a result, one of the enterprises was destroyed. No people were injured. In other areas of the district, the day passed without any emergencies," Yevtushenko wrote.

