ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11760 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
1 862 1

Russian occupants shelled Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery. One of enterprises was destroyed

нікополь

On Saturday, January 21, Russian terrorists shelled Marhanets community in Dnipropetrovska oblast.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Telegram by the head of Nikopol RMA Yevhen Yevtushenko.

"During the day, the Russian army used MLRS and cannon artillery to shell the Marhanets territorial community. As a result, one of the enterprises was destroyed. No people were injured. In other areas of the district, the day passed without any emergencies," Yevtushenko wrote.

Read more: Russian occupants shelled Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk region - 4 houses damaged, - regional council

Author: 

shoot out (12925) Nikopol (670)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 