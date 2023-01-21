Ukraine is preparing for possible new large-scale Russian attack in spring, - Reznikov

Ukraine is preparing for a potential large-scale Russian attack this spring, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said.

He said this in an interview with the Ukrainian service "Voice of America", reports Censor.NЕТ.

Ukraine's Defense Minister emphasized that Ukraine is preparing for a potential large-scale Russian attack in the spring, and its partners are aware of this: "We have been talking about this for a long time, both our intelligence and analysts, and the General Staff, so we are certainly preparing for this, we have certainly signaled this to our partners, we are on the same page in perceiving all these risks."

Reznikov added that the Ukrainian military is already in the United States and has already begun training on Patriot air defense systems. "They should complete it radically sooner than the traditional standards, so we are keeping our fingers crossed," the minister said.

Read more: We had frank conversation with German Defense Minister about Leopards 2. To be continued, - Reznikov

"The main thing for us is to provide them to the training grounds where our units will be trained, and they will be ready to deter a possible recurrence of the invasion, relatively speaking, in early spring this year," Reznikov added.