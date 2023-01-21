Leopard will be delivered to Ukraine. Consensus has already been formed. There is discussion on public presentation of this, - Intelligence

Ukraine will receive Leopard tanks. However, at this stage, negotiations are underway on how to publicly present this information.

This was stated by Andriy Yusov, a representative of the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, during a telethon, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, Ukraine has achieved a significant breakthrough in receiving military assistance.

"Over the past year, the free world has gone through tectonic changes in understanding the situation in Ukraine, perception of Russia and willingness to help Ukraine. Everything we see in terms of assistance in air and missile defense and armored vehicles is a breakthrough," Yusov said.

Read more: White House on Berlin’s position on Leopard: Germany is working on its own process, but Ukrainians have real need for additional tanks right now

He also noted that despite the lack of a public decision on the transfer of tanks, Ukraine will receive them. The consensus has already been formed.

"The general position of the partners on the need for Ukraine's victory has already been formed, and for this we definitely need tanks, in particular Leopard 2 tanks," Yusov explained.