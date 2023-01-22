Priority task for Ukrainian Armed Forces is to stop Russian logistics through Mariupol and Melitopol to Crimea - Hodges

General Ben Hodges, former Commander of the U.S. Army in Europe, told what is needed to liberate the city. According to him, the first priority is to stop the movement of Russian logistics through Mariupol and Melitopol to Crimea.

According to Censor.NЕТ, he stated this in an interview with publication NV.

Hodges noted that the road through Mariupol and Melitopol to Crimea is the so-called land bridge that connects the peninsula to the mainland.

Therefore, Ukrainian forces must be able to destroy them, to strike at logistics, transportation, railways, headquarters along this land bridge, whether in Melitopol, Mariupol, or somewhere in between,

- explained the general.

According to him, it is possible that special forces, guerrillas or someone else will break these chains to the point that Crimea will become isolated.

"This is something that should be a priority," Hodges emphasized.

