Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in areas of 10 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, - General Staff

Yesterday, the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of 9 settlements in the Donetsk region and 1 - in the Luhansk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on January 22 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the three hundred and thirty-third day of the Russian large-scale invasion has begun.

During the day, the enemy launched 1 missile and 27 air strikes. Also carried out 55 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

The threat of launching strikes using surface- and air-launched missiles and "kamikaze drones" remains throughout Ukraine.

The occupiers conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Avdiyiv and Lyman directions. Attempts to attack the Bakhmut direction are continuing, and the intensity of the use of aviation is increasing. In other directions, they defend themselves.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces have repelled attacks by invaders in the areas of the settlements of Novoselivske in the Luhansk region, and Terna, Serebriansk Forestry, Verkhnyokamianske, Bilohorivka, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Pervomaiske, Mariinka, and Pobeda in the Donetsk region.

Read more: During January 21, Russian occupiers carried out 26 airstrikes and 15 shelling from multiple rocket launchers, - General Staff

No enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions.

Areas of the settlements of Brusky in the Chernihiv region, Sopych - Sumy, as well as Veterynarne, Strilecha, Pylne, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, and Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region, were affected by enemy mortar and artillery fire.

In the Kupiansk direction, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Tabaiivka, and Krokhmalne in the Kharkiv region and Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region came under fire.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy shelled Makiivka, Ploshanka, Chervonopivka, Kuzmine, and Serebryansk forestry of the Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the positions of our troops in the areas of more than 15 settlements were hit by fire. Among them are Verkhnyokamianske, Vyiimka, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, New York, Druzhba, and Zalizne of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Heorhiivka, Krasnohorivka, and Mariinka in Donetsk region came under enemy fire.

In the Novopavlivka direction - Bohoiavlenka and Mykilske in the Donetsk region were shelled.

Read more: Russian occupiers continue offensive attempts in Bakhmut and Zapizhzhia directions, increasing use of aviation, - General Staff

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, more than 15 settlements were affected by artillery fire. In particular, these are Vremivka, Malynivka, Huliaypole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Orihiv, Novodanilivka, Kamianske, Zeleny Hai, and Novosilka in Zaporizhzhia.

In the Kherson direction, the occupiers again shelled Bilozerka, Dniprovske, Yantarna, Berehove, and Kherson from the entire spectrum of artillery.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 14 strikes on the areas where the occupiers were concentrated and 3 on the positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck 2 areas where the invaders were concentrated.