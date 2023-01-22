Ukrainian forces are effectively restraining Russian troops in Bakhmut region, which prevents Russian Federation from conducting offensive actions in other directions, - ISW

American analysts believe that the defense of Bakhmut is a strategically correct operation, despite the price that Ukraine pays.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to UP, this is stated in the report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

"The defense of Bakhmut is probably strategically justified, despite the price that Ukraine is paying.

While the costs of continuing to defend Bakhmut are significant and likely include opportunity costs associated with potential counteroffensive operations elsewhere, Ukraine would pay a much higher price if it allowed Russian forces to easily take Bakhmut.

By itself, Bakhmut has no operational or strategic importance, but if Russian troops took it relatively quickly and easily, they could count on expanding offensive operations, which would force Ukraine to hastily build defensive positions in less favorable terrain," the report said.

The institute emphasized that the Ukrainian troops previously used a similar model of gradual exhaustion of the Russians, due to which, in pursuit of minor tactical successes, their operations in certain areas ended after months of heavy losses of personnel and equipment.

"At the beginning of the summer of 2022, for several months, Russian troops tried to break through the effective Ukrainian defenses in Severodonetsk and Lysychansk. The Russians captured Lysychansk only after the organized withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the area. However, the capture of Lysychansk and the administrative border of the Luhansk region quickly turned out to be operationally insignificant for the Russian forces, and the final result of the Ukrainian defense of this region was the forced end of the Russian offensive in the Luhansk region, which led to a general stagnation of the Russian offensive operations in the Donbas in the summer and autumn of 2022," stated in the ISW report.

Analysts believe that the Ukrainian defense of Bakhmut is likely to contribute to a similar result, noting that Russian forces have been transferring manpower and equipment to this area since May 2022 and have not yet achieved any operationally significant successes that would seriously threaten the Ukrainian defense of this district

ISW continues to believe that Ukrainian forces are effectively holding back Russian troops and equipment in the Bakhmut area, thereby limiting Russia's ability to conduct offensive actions in other directions.