Prigozhin began series of information operations to oppose himself to Russian authorities, - ISW

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the "Wagner" PMC, began a series of information operations aimed at portraying himself as a hero of Russia in a "crusade" against the petty and corrupt Russian government.

As reported by Censor.NET, RBC-Ukraine reports this with reference to the report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

On January 21, Prigozhin's personal press service distributed a letter to the family of the fallen fighter of the Wagner PKK, in which "indifferent" local officials who did not help with their son's funeral opposed Prigozhin, who listens to their appeals. Prigozhin is mentioned in the letter as "the only person who cares about the fate of the defender of the Russian Federation and his family."

Prigozhin also sharply criticized the officials of the Sverdlovsk region, apparently showing solidarity with the "common man". In ISW's view, Prigozhin falsely portrays himself and the PMC as actors who will continue their moral actions, despite likely prosecutions.

