President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated citizens on the Day of Defense of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, the head of state stated this in a video message.

"Dear people! Today we celebrate the Independence Day of Ukraine. This historical event has passed on two pieces of wisdom to the next generations of Ukrainians. If the struggle is not stopped, sooner or later a unified and independent state will be restored. If true unity is not achieved, independence will be lost. We have always known about the first wisdom. And on February 24, they proved that they had mastered the second.

This became a new revival of our Ukrainian unity. And it is not only the unification of the two coasts. It is the unity of millions of people. This is the unity of all our lands. All our regions. Where everyone is for each other. Each region protects each region. Each of us no longer has foreign cities, villages, or streets. Every city is a native city. Every village is a native village. Every street is native. Even if we have never been there in our life.

And fighters from Kyiv, Lviv, Kryvy Rih, Zhytomyr, Luhansk, and many other cities are fighting for Mariupol, Kupiansk, and Izium. And fighters from Izium, Kupiansk, Mariupol, and many other cities are fighting for Avdiivka, Bakhmut, and Soledar. And everyone defends Kyiv together. And everyone defends Kharkiv together. And everyone together defends and liberates Kherson," the head of state emphasized.

Today, all Ukrainians, no matter where they were born and grew up, protect Ukraine, he added.

"My Transcarpathia, my Volhynia, my Podillia, my Tavria, my Severshchyna, my Polissia, my Prydniprovia, my Donbas, my Halychyna, my Naddniprianschina, my Slobozhanshchyna, my Azov region, my Bukovyna and, of course, my Crimea. And he is not "yours" at all, the president said.

"Our cathedral is strong. The walls of Akkerman, Palanka, Khotyn, and Kamianets-Podilskyi, Medzhibozh, Lubart castle, and Genoese fortress. Our cathedral shines with gold-topped laurels. Kyiv-Pechersk, Pochaivsk and Sviatohirsk. Cathedral is Sofia, St. George's Cathedral, the great khanate mosque of Bakhchisaray, and the synagogue in Dnipro.

The sacredness is encoded in the patterns of our embroidery, the subjects of Kosovan ceramics, the Petrikov painting, and the Ornek ornament. The solemnity can be heard in the rumble of the kobza, bandura, trembita, and Crimean Tatar zurna. The solemnity resounds masterfully with the music of Leontovych, Skoryk, and Ivasyuk. The church is based on the lines of Franko, Ukrainka, Shevchenko, Stus, Symonenko, and Kostenko. The solemnity is depicted with colors in the canvases of Prymachenko, Bilokur, and Marchuk.

The cathedral reigns majestically on Hoverli and Ai-Petri. The Cathedral blooms with exuberant cherry blossoms in the Narcissus Valley, Sofiivka, and Askania-Nova. Sacredness is mysteriously silent in the rocks of Dovbush, basalt pillars, the Oleshkiv desert, the Dniester canyon, the "tunnel of love", on the Chernihiv embankments and the slopes of Vytachev.

The congregation thunders at "Pivdenmash", "Antonov", KhTZ, and "Kryvorizhstal". Unity is mined in the mines of the Luhansk and Lviv regions.

Sobornost illuminates knowledge in Kyiv, Berdiansk, Lviv, Hlukhiv, Ostroh, Kharkiv, and Chernivtsi.

Sobornost roars with the waves of the Dnipro, the Danube, the South Buh, the Tisza, and the Seversky Dinets. In the waters of Svityaz, Synevyr, and Sivash.

All over our Ukraine. In summer. In autumn In winter. In the spring We protect all this. Together. And we will win. Together. And all of Ukraine will hear the sounds of victory. My beloved Transcarpathia, Volyn, Podillia, Tavria, Severshchyna, Polissia, Naddnipryanshchyna, Halychyna, Prydniprovya, Slobozhanshchyna, Priazovya, Bukovyna, Donbas and, of course, Crimea... My Ukraine. Our Ukraine.

The only one, because she is strong. She is strong because she is the only one.

Happy Day of Unity of Ukraine, dear people!

Happy Day of Unity of Ukraine, invincible!" Zelensky concluded.

