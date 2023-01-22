Acting Minister of Community Development, Lozynsky and other officials concluded procurement contracts at inflated cost of almost UAH 280 million, - NABU. PHOTOS

At night, during an attempt to cross the state border, another member of an organized criminal group was also detained.

As reported by Censor.NET, the NABU press service reported this.

"Employees of NABU and SAP, thanks to operational penetration of the organized criminal group (hereinafter - OCG), exposed and stopped its activity of embezzling budget funds. The OCG included the Deputy Minister of Development of Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure of Ukraine. Detectives detained him while receiving $400,000. United States of undue advantage. The deputy minister received these funds for facilitating the conclusion of contracts for the purchase of equipment and machinery at inflated prices. Preliminary legal qualification - Part 4 of Article 368, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the message says.

According to the Bureau, in the summer of 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 1.68 billion, in particular, for the purchase of equipment and machinery to provide the population with alternative sources of light, heat, and water supply in the winter period due to the situation that arose as a result of the destruction of critical infrastructure facilities. As the investigation established, several officials of central and regional executive bodies decided to appropriate part of state funds. To do this, they conspired with a group of intermediaries and ensured the conclusion of procurement contracts at an inflated cost of almost UAH 280 million with pre-determined business entities. Those, as the investigation found out, were supposed to give the above-mentioned amount to civil servants as a "reward" for this.

"Currently, detectives are carrying out urgent investigative actions to identify all members of the criminal group and bring them to criminal responsibility. More than 150 NABU employees took part in the operation to expose the RAM.

Several searches were conducted, during which UAH 920,000 and USD 38,700 were found and seized from the businessmen's office. Also, one of the members of OCG was detained at night, who tried to cross the state border and leave Ukraine. The investigation is ongoing," NABU concluded.

Also remind, earlier Censor.NET sources reported that NABU detained Acting Minister of Community and Territorial Development Lozynsky for receiving a $400,000 bribe.

