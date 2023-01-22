459 children died and more than 914 were injured as result of armed aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine

As of the morning of January 22, 2023, more than 1,373 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 459 children died and more than 914 were injured of various degrees of severity.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, these numbers are not final. Work on their installation in places of hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories, continues.

"Children were most affected in the Donetsk region - 438, Kharkiv - 270, Kyiv - 123, Kherson - 85, Zaporizhzhia - 84, Mykolaiv - 83, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 66, Dnipropetrovsk - 63," the message says.

Thus, on January 20, a 14-year-old boy was wounded in the city of Kherson due to shelling by the enemy.

In addition, on January 20, a 15-year-old boy was injured by a mine detonation in Nova Petrivka, Kherson region.

On January 21, a 7-year-old girl was injured as a result of shelling by the occupiers of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region.

On January 21, a civilian car was detonated on the road near Liubomyrivka, Mykolaiv region. The family, which was in it with the baby, was injured.

On January 21, a 17-year-old boy was wounded as a result of shelling by Russian troops in the village of Studenok, Sumy region.

3,126 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. 337 of them were completely destroyed.