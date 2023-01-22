Spring and early summer will be decisive in war. If big offensive of Russian Federation fails, it will be downfall of Russia and Putin, - Skibitsky

Tough and decisive battles await Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

This was stated by Vadym Skibitsky, representative of the Defence Intelligence, in an interview with Delfi, Censor.NET reports.

"Spring and early summer will be decisive in the war. If the big Russian offensive planned for this time fails, it will be the downfall of Russia and Putin," he said.

According to Skibitsky, Donetsk and Luhansk regions are facing tough and decisive battles.

At the same time, added the representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, a new attack by the Russians on Kyiv through Belarus is unlikely, as well as active hostilities in the south of Ukraine, where the Russians are more concerned about the protection of the occupied Crimea.

"When the spring and early summer are behind us, perhaps we can begin to talk about the end of the war. ... We cannot look too far ahead, we must pass the first stage - the spring and early summer. We see what this war is leading to: the Russian military leadership has changed, the first stage of mobilization has ended, and the Russian army is regrouping. Our assessment is simple: the main activity of the Russian army will take place in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions," said Skibitsky.

