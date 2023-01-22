Kireev was full-time employee of Defence Intelligence, I know very well all people who executed him in SSU car, - Budanov

Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications of Ukraine, said that he knows "all the people who executed" Denys Kireev, a banker, a full-time employee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, and a participant in the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Belarus.

"I share the opinion and believe in the facts that Mr. Kireev was killed in an SSU car when they (SSU employees. - ed.) conducted an operation against this person. This fact is recorded, it is in the investigation materials. Everything else - the investigation is conducted by the SSU. I have no right to comment on this information. The fact that he was killed in this car by employees is a fact," said the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

According to Budanov, Kireev was not an agent of Defence Intelligence, but a full-time employee.

"And when a car approached, from which Alpha fighters and employees of the SSU (Counterintelligence Department of the SSU) jumped out and were told to get into this car, Mr. Kireev himself told his bodyguards, the officers who accompanied him, and he then accompanied by two more employees of our Department of Internal Security, don't worry, these are SSU employees, they want to ask me something," said the head of the Ministry of Internal Security.

According to Budanov, Kireev "had some communication" with Budanov.

"He was called, he went there from my office. Why did he go, including accompanied by two internal security officers. Because this is a service that is responsible, in particular, for aspects of interaction with other bodies.

Approximately 200 meters from the central building of the SSU (he was going there), a bus pulled out, that is, it simply broke into the oncoming traffic, "Alfa" employees ran out shouting "This is the SSU!", operatives came out, they said that they were from the SSU. Detention was carried out in this form. Kireev told everyone to stop. Then he was transferred to a minibus, which went not to this central building, but several blocks away. Then what happened... And his body fell out of that van. Here are the facts. Why didn't they go to the SSU building? Let the investigation answer this question," he added.

"I believe that the matter is much deeper. However, I will keep my opinion to myself. Let's evaluate only the facts. The facts are: a person who went to the SBU building at the invitation of the SSU was intercepted 200 meters away, before reaching the building, was taken a little further than to this building, and the body was thrown into the street. Here are the facts. Everything," he said.

Budanov also expressed "absolutely his subjective opinion".

"I want to emphasize this once again: whoever did this on purpose had the goal of preventing us from interfering in someone else's game and delaying this process to allow our Armed Forces, let's say, to take certain actions to repel the enemy. ​If you remember those events, then the situation was close to critical. I think you should remember that. And there was a certain number of people who, let's say, did not really want Ukraine to win. This is my personal opinion. I emphasize once again," he explained.

Budanov noted that these were people "primarily from the Ukrainian side": "I know very well all these people who executed him."

