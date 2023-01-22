I sent Kireev to negotiations with Russian Federation with task of delaying process in order to buy time, - Budanov

Denys Kireev, a banker and member of the delegation during the first negotiations with the Russian Federation in Gomel, who was accidentally shot by SSU officers in early March 2022, had to delay the negotiation process in order to buy time.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated in an interview with Radio Svoboda by the head of the Defence Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov.

"I sent him there (for negotiations in Gomel. - Ed.). And the first time and the second time he had to get on the train right after he was supposed to visit the SSU," Budanov said.

"The main task we set for him is to prolong the process to gain time. Since Mr. Kireev personally knew two people from that negotiation process who represented the Russian side," he added.

Read more: Kireev was full-time employee of Defence Intelligence, I know very well all people who executed him in SSU car, - Budanov