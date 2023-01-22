"Ukraine and Europe will win this war with or without Germany," - Morawiecki

If Germany blocks the transfer of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, a "smaller coalition" of countries that are ready to transfer their tanks to Kyiv will be created. Ukraine and Europe will win this war even without the participation of Germany.

This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

According to him, Germany's position on the outcome of Ramstein-8 is "unacceptable". He noted that almost a year has passed since the beginning of the war, as a result of which civilians die every day, Ukrainian cities are destroyed, and there are numerous of evidence of Russia's war crimes in Ukraine.

"What else does Germany need to open its eyes and start acting in accordance with the potential of the German state?

After all, they don't have to activate 100% of their resources, 30% would be enough, even 10% would be progress. But above all, Berlin should not weaken or sabotage the actions of other countries," the Polish Prime Minister stressed.

He expressed the opinion that Germany fell into its own trap, since for many years it pursued a policy of rapprochement with Russia, hoping to "appease the Russian bear with generous contracts."

"This policy has gone bankrupt, and it is still difficult for the Germans to admit their mistake. The slogan Wandel durch Handel (change through trade. - ed.) has become synonymous with an epochal mistake," added the head of the Polish government.

He also said that he is constantly appealing to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to take decisive action, as Germany is a powerful country in terms of its economy and military power.

"I try to weigh my words, but I will say it directly: Ukraine and Europe will win this war with or without Germany.

However, it depends on Germany: will they want to join the mission of stopping Russian barbarism, or will they passively observe it, dooming themselves to be written on the wrong side of history," Morawiecki emphasized.

According to him, if German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius denies that Germany is blocking the supply of tanks to Ukraine, then he wants to hear a clear declaration that Berlin supports their deployment, and will also join the coalition of countries that are sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

"The war is happening here and now. The Ukrainian defenders of Europe need tanks immediately. Do the Germans want to keep them in warehouses until Russia captures Ukraine and knocks on the door of Berlin?", the Polish Prime Minister emphasized.

He noted: if Germany does not agree or delays its decision regarding the transfer of tanks, then a "smaller coalition" of countries that are ready to transfer part of their modern equipment to Ukraine will be formed.