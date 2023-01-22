Russia is preparing for offensive, which is why information attacks from Russian Federation are intensifying now, - Danilov

Before the Russians start shooting, information attacks are underway.

As reported by Censor.NET, Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security Council, wrote about this in a column for UP.

According to Danilov, the maximum task for the Russians now is to make a breakthrough in operational directions: the south, ending the occupation of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, interrupting arms supply chains.

"And, of course, Kyiv remains the main dream of Putin's fantasies. Russia is preparing for an offensive, the first sign of which, according to a stable tactic, is the implementation of active information measures.

Before the tanks start firing, poisonous information gases are launched, consisting of lies, manipulations, fakes and disinformation, activation of agents of the information front," explained the NSDC secretary.

