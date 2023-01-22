Scholz and Macron: We will continue to provide Ukraine with all necessary support

France and Germany will support Ukraine "as much as necessary" and will "unwaveringly" oppose Russian aggression.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Euro Integration, this was announced by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"We will continue to provide Ukraine, as long as it is necessary, with all the support it needs. Together, as Europeans, to protect our European peace project," Scholz said.

At the same time, Macron also confirmed the "unwavering support" of the two countries to the Ukrainian people "in all spheres".

"After February 24, our union was not divided and did not shirk its responsibility," he added.

The Chancellor of Germany and the President of France are celebrating the 60th anniversary of the conclusion of the reconciliation agreement between the two countries on January 22 in Paris.

While visiting Paris, Scholz called the Franco-German couple the "locomotive" of Europe.

"The future, like the past, depends on the cooperation of our two countries, as the locomotive of a united Europe," the chancellor said, calling the "Franco-German engine" a "compromise machine" that makes it possible to "transform contradictions and differences of interests into action, that converge".

In his speech, Macron called on France and Germany to become "pioneers in the revival" of Europe. The President of France, in particular, indicated the need to "build a new energy model", encourage "innovations and technologies of tomorrow" or create "a European Union capable of asserting itself as an independent geopolitical force in matters of defense, space, and diplomacy."