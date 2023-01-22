ENG
Now is time to redouble efforts and give Ukrainians all tools to end war, - Johnson

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is on his fourth visit to Ukraine, commented on the controversy over whether Ukraine will receive more tanks to repel Russian forces.

According to him, the Ukrainian people have been suffering for too long, so it is necessary to provide Ukraine with all kinds of help to win the unjust war.

"Now is the time to redouble our efforts and give the Ukrainians all the tools they need to end the war," Johnson stressed.

Johnson also said: "The only way to end this war is to defeat Russia and defeat it as quickly as possible... The sooner Putin is defeated, the better for Ukraine and the world," The Guardian quoted him as saying.

