Iran may withdraw from Treaty on Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons - Head of Foreign Ministry Hossein Amir Abdollahian

Iran may withdraw its signature under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons as the European Parliament plans to list Iran as a terrorist organization.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Anadolu, this was stated by the head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

The minister said that Iran may withdraw its signature under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons in response to the European Parliament's initiative to list the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

Answering a question from a journalist of the ISNA news agency about the possibility of Iran's withdrawal from the NPT, Abdollahian said that if the EU authorities "do not take a reasonable course and correct their political views, Iran will consider all options."

It should be noted that in 2007, Iran already threatened the world community to reconsider its membership in the NPT if it was prevented from implementing its nuclear program.

The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons entered into force on March 5, 1970, and now has 191 member states.