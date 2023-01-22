Enemy is attacking in direction of Bakhmut. Unsuccessfully tried to advance on Zaporizhzhia, Avdiivka and Lyman directions, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00p.m. on January 22, 20223.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The summary for 18:00 states: "During the day, the enemy carried out 5 airstrikes on the positions of the Defense Forces and a missile strike on critical infrastructure in the Zaporizhzhia region. It carried out more than 20 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

The threat of air and missile strikes by the Russian Federation on civilian objects remains high throughout Ukraine.

The main efforts of the enemy are concentrated on conducting an offensive in the Bakhmut direction. Conducts unsuccessful offensive actions in the Zaporizhzhia, Avdiivka and Lyman areas. On Kupiansky, Novopavlivka and Kherson - it is defended.

Watch more: Destruction of enemy ammunition in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no offensive groups of the enemy have been detected. At the same time, the areas of Studenok, Doroshivka, Boiaro-Lezhachi, Iskrykivshchyna and Popivka in the Sumy region and Veterynarne, Strelecha, Zelene, Vovchansk, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna and Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region were subjected to mortar and artillery shelling.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy shelled the districts of Petropavlivka, Tabaivka, and Krokhmalne in the Kharkiv region, as well as Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, Makiivka, Ploshanka, Chervonopivka and Kuzmyne of the Luhansk region were shelled.

Areas of 14 settlements were hit by enemy artillery fire in the Bakhmut direction. Among them are Verkhniokamianske, Bilohorivka, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Kurdiumivka and Mayorsk of the Donetsk region.

Avdiivka, Nevelske, Heorhiivka and Mariinka came under enemy fire in the Avdiivka direction.

Bohoiavlenka and Mykilske in the Donetsk region were shelled in the direction of Novopavlivka.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, more than 16 settlements were affected by artillery fire, in particular, Vilne Pole, Vremivka and Novopil in the Donetsk region and Huliaipole, Pavlivka, Stepove, Orihiv and Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the occupiers do not stop terrorizing the civilian population. In particular, areas of Dudchany, Monastyrske, Antonivka, Berehove, Yantarne, and Kherson settlements were hit by multiple rocket launchers and barrel artillery. There are victims among the civilian population.

Read more: Now is time to redouble efforts and give Ukrainians all tools to end war, - Johnson

The enemy continues to suffer losses. For example, trucks and cars with wounded Russian servicemen arrive at the city hospital of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region every day. The number of liquidated occupiers is being specified.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 3 strikes on enemy personnel concentration areas, missile and artillery units hit 2 occupation concentration areas and 2 ammunition depots.