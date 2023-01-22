Trucks with wounded occupiers arrive at hospital in occupied Nova Kakhovka, - General Staff
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published information on the losses of Russian troops in the Kherson region.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"The enemy continues to suffer losses. For example, trucks and cars with wounded Russian servicemen arrive at the city hospital of Nova Kakhovka of the Kherson region every day. The number of eliminated occupiers is being specified," the message states.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password