It will create domino effect: Congress called on US to send at least one Abrams tank to Ukraine

The US House of Representatives called for sending at least one Abrams tank to Ukraine. Because such a decision of the White House can create a domino effect to push other countries to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

This was stated by the chairman of the foreign affairs committee of the US House of Representatives, Michael McCaul, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

He stressed that the US needs to take steps to push European countries into action and help President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukraine avoid a protracted, bloody war of attrition.

"If we announce that we are going to give Abrams tanks, even one, it will lead to ... As I have heard, Germany is waiting for us to take the initiative," McCall said.

The official added that the transfer of the tank to Ukraine would create a domino effect, forcing other European countries to send Leopard 2 tanks.

"Even if we say we're going to put Abrams tanks in, I think that will be enough for Germany to act," McCall said.