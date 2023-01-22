It will create domino effect: Congress called on US to send at least one Abrams tank to Ukraine
The US House of Representatives called for sending at least one Abrams tank to Ukraine. Because such a decision of the White House can create a domino effect to push other countries to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.
This was stated by the chairman of the foreign affairs committee of the US House of Representatives, Michael McCaul, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.
He stressed that the US needs to take steps to push European countries into action and help President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukraine avoid a protracted, bloody war of attrition.
"If we announce that we are going to give Abrams tanks, even one, it will lead to ... As I have heard, Germany is waiting for us to take the initiative," McCall said.
The official added that the transfer of the tank to Ukraine would create a domino effect, forcing other European countries to send Leopard 2 tanks.
"Even if we say we're going to put Abrams tanks in, I think that will be enough for Germany to act," McCall said.
