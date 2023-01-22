Macron admits possibility of providing Ukraine with Leclerc tanks, but named three conditions

Today, on January 22, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he does not rule out the possibility of supplying French Leclerc tanks to Ukraine and named three conditions for this.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to BFM TV.

"Nothing is out of the question, and this is assessed collectively according to three criteria," the French president said.

According to him, firstly, this tank should not cause an escalation, secondly, it should provide real and effective support to the Ukrainian army, and thirdly, it should not "weaken our own defense capabilities."

As a reminder, according to Western media, Paris is considering transferring its main Leclerc tanks to Ukraine.

